A SOUTH Wales and South-West company has launched a new campaign for electric vehicles with the hope of changing misconceptions of the public about the vehicles.

Wessex Garages – which has locations in Newport and Cardiff – is launching the campaign to raise awareness of their electric vehicle range ‘for the everyman’.

The campaign is promoting their affordable electric vehicles over high-end expensive models. Wessex Garages is offering new electric vehicles from £23,000 and used ones from £17,000. They have models including Kia, Nissan and Hyundai.

They also offer a 48-hour ‘test drive’ to get to know whether you like the vehicle.

The £100,000 campaign is covering radio, TV and digital media and was created by marketing agency Fiora.

Chris Wiseman, MD of Wessex Garages and driver of a Kia eNiro, said: “We’re incredibly excited about this campaign. There are so many misconceptions surrounding electric vehicles, and we want to play a big part in changing that, starting with addressing the cost.

“As an electric vehicle driver myself, along with the rest of the management team, we know the extensive benefits of going electric, from its environmental impact to the fact they’re cheaper to run and service. We’re constantly inspired by our customers passion and knowledge about electric vehicles.

“With the increasing popularity pf electric vehicles and the 2030 ban on new fossil fuel vehicles fast approaching, we really wanted to put our marketing budget into something bold and different.”

The TV campaign began on Wednesday, September 1, and can be seen on ITV and Sky. The website landing page provides an ‘electric car matcher’ function to provide useful information about the vehicles, charging points and grants and allows the customer to identify their current driving needs and then matches them to a range of cars available for test driving.

Fiora creative director, Michael Brigdale, said: “The campaign was inspired by Wessex Garages’ own description of the electric vehicle trend as a ‘Silent Revolution’. We took that thought across all media with a distinctive and unusually quiet approach which really stands out in today’s noisy marketing landscape.”