CAN you help us solve the mystery of these fascinating photographs of boats on different parts of the River Usk in Newport?

The first photograph, below, shows a number of sailing vessels on the river at the entrance to the Old Town Dock, and is dated 1909.

At 112 years' distance, the river and landscape backing it look very different to today.

But what are the boats and their crew doing? Is this some sort of sporting event, or is their presence on what would then have been a working river more prosaic, more work-a-day?

The second photograph, below, is undated, but our best guess is that it was taken during with the 1950s or the 1960s.

Again, this may have been some sort of sporting event. Are the crews using the makeshift barrel buoy as a race marker?

The photograph appears to have been taken east of the Transporter Bridge. Note the enormous electricity pylon which here appears to dwarf the bridge, and the building on the riverbank to the left, which is likely part of the one of firms situated within the docks site.

If anyone can shed any light on either of these photos, we would love to hear from you. Email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with any details you may have.

