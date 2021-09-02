A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ETHAN HALL, 26, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Lower Dock Street on March 3.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE HARRIS, 18, of St Michael Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for leaving or being outside of a place where he was living, without reasonable excuse, at Church Wood, Griffithstown, Pontypool, on January 29.

LEWIS CUTHBERT, 25, of Collingwood Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for leaving or being outside of a place where he was living, without reasonable excuse, at Chepstow Road, on January 31.

LOUISE JONES, 55, of Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after she gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Railway Street on January 31.

KIERAN PARSONS, 23, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Buttermere Way on January 31.

SCOTT RICHADSON, 22, of Ruth Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 31.

DAVID JOHN TAYLOR, 43, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for leaving or being outside of a place where he was living, without reasonable excuse, at Corporation Road, Newport, on January 31.

TREVOR JAMES, 33, of North Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.