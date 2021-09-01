PIERS Morgan has poked fun at his former employers after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain were cleared by Ofcom.

Piers Morgan stepped down from his role at the ITV breakfast show following the wave of complaints.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments during the show about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health.

The regulator said Mr Morgan’s comments were “potentially harmful and offensive” but said it also “took full account of freedom of expression”.

In response to the decision Mr Morgan jokingly asked for his old job back.

Taking to Twitter he said: “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue.

“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

“Do I get my job back?”

Ofcom issue statement over Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle comments

A statement from Ofcom said: “This was a finely-balanced decision. Mr Morgan’s comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them.

“But we also took full account of freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.

“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”

In summary they said: “This programme focused on the interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It contained statements about suicide and mental health which had the potential to be harmful and highly offensive.

“However, our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers. We also considered that the comments about race in the programme could have been potentially highly offensive, but that the comments were sufficiently contextualised. Therefore, our decision is that the programme did not breach the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.”

