NEWBRIDGE’S Alex Horton has been selected in the England Under-19s squad for their series against the West Indies.

The 17-year-old wicket-keeper came through the Glamorgan academy and signed a five-year contract with the county last summer.

Horton is yet to make his debut for the first team but has featured heavily for the second this season.

He will now link up with the England squad for the series against the West Indies, which gets under way on Saturday at Beckenham.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "It's great for Alex to get selected in the England U19s squad and a great reward for the hard work he has been putting in over the last couple of years."

It is the first time that this England age-grade team has been in action since the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

The squad, pickeded by the Young Lions selectors, will be led for the first time by ECB elite pathway coach Richard Dawson.

“I’m excited to see the group in action and to see how they fare against their international peers,” said the former England spinner.

“It’s a big opportunity for the players, and it’s their first step on the international pathway.

“It’s testament to the quality of our young players that we may lose a few during the series, should they be called into their county’s first team squad.

“We’ll be communicating and collaborating with the counties throughout and we’ve selected a group to cover that eventuality, and we’re looking forward to getting going.”

Squad: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Sonny Baker (Somerset), Nathan Barnwell (Surrey), George Bell (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Josh Boyden (Lancashire), James Coles (Sussex), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Dan Ibrahim (Sussex), Archie Lenham (Sussex), Will Luxton (Yorkshire), Harry Petrie (Hampshire), Tom Prest (Hampshire), James Rew (Somerset), James Sales (Northamptonshire), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire), George Thomas (Somerset).