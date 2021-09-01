A PETITION has been created in a bid to keep a busy Cwmbran road safe, despite a reduction in the speed limit.

In 2013, the speed limit on Llantarnam Road was lowered from 40mph to 30, though residents have expressed concerns that this isn’t being followed.

Writing in their petition, a group of residents claim that “the legacy of the 40mph” lingers on, with motorists said to regularly break the limit while travelling down the residential road.

Now, some locals have decided that enough is enough, and are calling on Gwent’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) to make the road safer.

They have asked that a series of measures be considered, including speed indicator devices, the placement of a GoSafe camera van, and additional signage.

At the moment, 30mph signs are in place at either end of the zone, along with markings on the floor.

However, there is no further signage in between these points.

Resident James Oliver, who started the petition, said: “Llantarnam Road is a 30mph zone, but drivers habitually break the speed limit throughout the day and night.

"With a primary school, parks, shops and housing estates on either side of the road, there are pedestrians - particularly children crossing the road being put in danger by this reckless driving.

"We do not want to wait for a child or adult to be killed for the 30mph limit to be enforced.

“30mph has been deemed appropriate. 30mph is routinely being breached. 30mph needs to be enforced by further measures.”

Fortunately, it does not appear as though there have been any major incidents involving pedestrians on this road since the speed limit reduction was reduced.

However, in 2015, a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on Llantarnam Road after a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra Van and a Yamaha motor bike.

Gwent Police confirmed that the 50-year-old biker suffered “life changing injuries”.

Stressing the importance of his petition, Mr Oliver said: “If you, your family, children or pets walk across Llantarnam Road, morning, afternoon or night, you and they are at increased risk of being struck by a speeding vehicle.

“Do you want one of your loved ones to be the newspaper headline that sparks police enforcement of the 30mph speed limit?

“Sign this petition to ask Gwent Police to fulfil their duty of keeping us safe on our roads before someone is hurt or killed.”

The petition, which is due to be delivered to Gwent PCC Jeff Cuthbert, can be viewed and signed here.