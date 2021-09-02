THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in one month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that East Usk Road, in Newport, along with High Street, in Caerphilly, were the top hotspots for crime in July.

The data shows out of the 5,209 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' with 1,821 incidents.

While anti-social behaviour accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,348 calls.

The latest figures show data from July.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between July 1 and July 31.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Blaenau Gwent

Attlee Close, Tredegar

More crimes were reported on or near Attlee Close in July than anywhere else in Blaenau Gwent.

Of the nine crimes in the area recorded by Gwent Police, three involved incidents of anti-social behaviour.

There were also three public order offences, a burglary, and two crimes classes as violence and sexual offences.

Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale

Gwent Police were called to the area around Harcourt Street eight times during July.

The most common reason for a call-out were crimes classified as violence and sexual offences, which accounted for three of the reports.

There were also two public order offences, two thefts and one incident of vehicle crime.

Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale

Half of the eight crimes recorded in the area around Gwaun Helyg Road during July involved incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The other four crimes reported to Gwent Police in the area were public order offences.

Caerphilly

High Street, Abertridwr

There were 15 incidents of crime on or near High Street in July, the most in Caerphilly.

The most common incidents involved anti-social behaviour - accounting for six of the calls received by Gwent Police.

There were also five crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, along with two public order offences, and two incidents of vehicle crime.

Twyn Gardens, Blackwood

Anti-social behaviour was the main type of crime recorded around Twyn Gardens in July.

Eight of the 12 crimes recorded by Gwent Police in the area involved incidents of anti-social behaviour.

There were also three crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, as well as one public order offence.

Pen-y-Dre, Caerphilly

Anti-social behaviour was the main source of crime on or near Pen-y-Dre in July.

Half of the eight crimes recorded by Gwent Police were anti-social behaviour incidents.

There were also two crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, one public order offence, and one other crime.

Monmouthshire

Heol Glaslyn, Caldicot

Seven crimes classed as violence and sexual offences were recorded by Gwent Police in the area around Heol Glaslyn.

The street saw the more crime than anywhere else in Monmouthshire in July, including a public order offence.

There were also two incidents classified as other crime.

Rother Avenue, Abergavenny

Gwent Police recorded eight crimes on or near Rother Avenue in July.

Three were classed as violence and sexual offences, while there were also three anti-social behaviour incidents.

Two public order offences were also dealt with by officers.

Cinderhill Street, Monmouth

The majority of crimes recorded on or near Cinderhill Street in July were classed as violence and sexual offences.

Five of the eight incidents were recorded in such a way by Gwent Police.

There was also one incident of anti-social behaviour, a public order offence and an incident of vehicle crime.

Newport

East Usk Road, Newport

Nowhere in Gwent saw more crime in July than the area around East Usk Road.

In total there were 22 crimes recorded by Gwent Police on the road throughout the month.

These included six incidents of anti-social behaviour, four public order offences and three drug offences.

Three crimes were classed as violence and sexual offences, there were also four incidents of vehicle crime, a robbery and a theft.

Brookside, Newport

Ten crimes were recorded by Gwent Police on or near Brookside, including four incidents classed as violence and sexual offences.

There were also four incidents of anti-social behaviour, as well as a public order offence and one other crime.

Helford Square, Newport

Half of the crimes reported on Helford Square in July related to anti-social behaviour incidents.

Included in the eight crimes recorded by Gwent Police in the month were three classed as violence and sexual offences.

There was also one public order offence reported.

Torfaen

Blenheim Road, Cwmbran

Five public order offences were recorded around Blenheim Road in July.

They accounted for almost half of the eleven crimes reported to Gwent Police in the area.

There were also two incidents of anti-social behaviours, three crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, and one other crime.

Dingle Road, Pontypool

More than three quarters of the crimes reported in the Dingle Road area were classed as violence and sexual offences.

Eight of the ten crimes recorded by Gwent Police in July were classified in that way.

There was also one public order offence and one incident of anti-social behaviour.

Bridge Street, Griffithstown

Nine crimes were recorded on or near Bridge Street by Gwent Police in July.

The most common offences were public order offences, of which there were four throughout the month.

There were also two incidents of anti-social behaviour and three crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.