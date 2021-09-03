A DRINK driver who was nearly four times the limit has been banned and ordered to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Julian Collins, 50, of Main Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, was caught at the wheel of a Fiat Panda on the A4042 at New Inn, Pontypool.

At Newport Magistrates' Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to having 135 micrograms of alcohol in

100 millilitres of breath on August 11.

The legal limit for driving is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Collins was disqualified from driving for 32 months and told to complete a six-month alcohol treatment

Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £545 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.