NEWPORT County AFC completed their busy summer recruitment drive with a pair of loans on deadline day to take the total of new boys to 15.

Manager Michael Flynn led a substantial rebuilding job after the Exiles’ heartbreak in the League Two play-off final at the end of May.

Plenty of players headed for the exit – read about their destinations here – while the club brought in fresh blood for another crack at promotion.

Here’s the final list of signings…

GOALKEEPER: Joe Day

Returned to County after two seasons with Cardiff and has started the season ahead of Nick Townsend.

DEFENDER: Cameron Norman

The right-back was Flynn’s first signing of the summer and the former Walsall man has started strongly after getting the nod ahead of Aaron Lewis.

DEFENDER: James Clarke

Followed Norman from the Bescot and the experienced central defender has featured prominently in the absence of stalwart Mickey Demetriou.

DEFENDER: Louis Hall

Spent pre-season with the Exiles on trial after previously being with Oxford City and was signed to provide back-up for left-back Ryan Haynes. Earmarked for the development team but featured in the Carabao Cup games against Ipswich and Southampton.

INFLUENTIAL: Ed Upson celebrates with Chris Missilou after the win at Tranmere

MIDFIELDER: Ed Upson

The experienced former Bristol Rovers midfielder has slotted into the side to replace Josh Sheehan, making an accomplished start to life in Newport.

MIDFIELDER: Chris Missilou

Arrived after previously having EFL experience with Oldham, Northampton and Swindon. Five appearances so far and is unlucky not to be off the mark after he hit the post with a magnificent shot from distance at Salford.

MIDFIELDER: Finn Azaz

Spent last season on loan at Cheltenham from Aston Villa and returns to League Two with County. Has shown glimpses of the creativity that Flynn will hope adds to the threat in the final third.

MIDFIELDER: Ollie Cooper

Arrived on deadline day from Swansea and made a lively debut against Plymouth on the same day. Can play out wide or behind the strike force.

MIDFIELDER: Jake Cain

Like Cooper, made a swift debut after signing on loan from Liverpool. Highly-rated by the Reds and will hope to flourish on a first loan in senior football.

MIDFIELDER: Courtney Senior

Signed after leaving Colchester and was set to add creativity and pace on the break only to suffer a serious pre-season knee injury.

FORWARD: Courtney Baker-Richardson

Previously with Swansea, the forward arrived from Barrow but is yet to make his debut after suffering a quad injury in the build-up to the League Two opener.

Jermaine Hylton on the run for County

FORWARD: Jermain Hylton

Has spent the last three seasons in Scotland and was signed to bring pace to the front line. Suffered a strain on debut at Oldham and will look to hit top gear in the autumn after featuring at Tranmere and Salford.

FORWARD: Alex Fisher

Spent pre-season on trial after leaving Exeter and was signed to provide a physical presence. Scored the winner on full debut against Tranmere.

FORWARD: Timmy Abraham

Spent pre-season on trial at Cheltenham but instead headed to Newport on loan from Fulham. The seriously rapid forward, brother of England and Roma striker Tammy, scored the winner against Ipswich in the Carabao Cup and the clincher against Plymouth in the EFL Trophy.

FORWARD: Jordan Greenidge

Was on trial in pre-season, scoring against Undy and Chippenham. The physical forward, who has made one start and two cameos, was signed because of his potential and will also play for the development team.