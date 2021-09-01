A DC Comics-themed collection of 18 stamps which includes Batman and Wonder Woman was revealed today by the Royal Mail.

The delivery firm alongside Warner Bros Consumer Products showcased the images of the stamps on Wednesday to commemorate the beloved comics DC had created.

British comic book artist Jim Cheung and award-winning colourist Laura Martin illustrated the stamps, with all of them being available to buy later in September.

The main set includes 12 stamps, which feature Batman, his sidekick Robin, and his butler Alfred.

Additionally, the caped crusader’s allies including Batwoman, Batgirl and Nightwing all appear alongside famous villians such as the Joker, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, the Penguin, the Riddler and Poison Ivy.

A further six stamps, presented in a Miniature Sheet, depict one of the most famous comic book teams in the Justice League, with Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, the Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern, Supergirl and Shazam all being featured.

The character of Batman was first introduced by DC Comics in 1939, and has since become one of the publisher’s most popular creations, as well as in the entire comic book genre.

The Justice League, originally consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter, first appeared together under the team moniker in 1960.

The full set of 18 stamps, available in a Presentation Pack, retails at £16.20. The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from September 1 on the Royal Mail website and go on general sale from 17 September.

