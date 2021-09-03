EU CITIZENS in Wales will still be able to access free and confidential support for their EU Settlement Scheme applications until December 31, 2021, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The UK Home Office’s EU Settlement Scheme, known as EUSS, offered EU, non-EU EEA and Swiss citizens, and their eligible family members the opportunity to protect their residency since the UK left the European Union.

The scheme closed at the end of June, however late applications with reasonable grounds are still being accepted by the Home Office.

Today’s announcement in Wales confirms EU citizens will continue to receive free support from specialist law firm Newfields Law will continue until the end of 2021.

This is in addition to the confidential support provided by Citizens Advice Cymru and charity Settled, funded by the Welsh Government since 2019.

The Home Office initially anticipated there would be around 70,000 EU nationals living in Wales who would need to apply to the Settlement Scheme. However, local authority data estimated there are closer to 95,000 EU/EEA/Swiss citizens.

MORE NEWS:

The most recent Home Office statistics show the latter was closer to the mark, with 96,800 applications filed by those resident in Wales up until 30 June 2021.

Wales' minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Wales remains committed to ensuring our very valued EU citizens can secure the status they need to remain in the UK legally.

“I am glad we can continue to provide a range of free, confidential support to reassure Wales’ EU citizens that they are welcome here and we are doing what we can to guarantee they can remain, without worry.”

A statement from Newfields Law read: “We are delighted to continue providing assistance to those living in Wales who need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.

“We would encourage anyone who needs assistance to come forward as a matter of urgency so that we can secure your right to remain in the UK.”

Advice for EU citizens in Wales can be found on the Government's website.