WALES great Rachel Taylor has been appointed as women’s performance coach at Sale Sharks.

The 38-year-old was appointed as national skills coach last year but resigned in March ahead of the Six Nations with no reason given for her departure.

Taylor, who runs coaching academy Rygbi 7/11, has now linked up with the Sharks ahead of the Premier 15s season, which gets under way this weekend.

She said: “It’s really clear to see how much investment and effort is going into creating and developing the women’s high-performance pathway at the club and I can’t wait to play my part.

“It’s a fantastic time to be joining a club that is only at the start of a really exciting, bright future.”

Back rower Taylor won 67 caps, captained her country and played for the Barbarians before becoming a coach.

She became the first female coach of a men’s WRU National Leagues side in 2018 when taking over at Colwyn Bay and was Wales’ first professional national female coach when appointed by Warren Abraham, who has also since left his role.

Sale women’s performance lead Katy Daley-McLean said: “Rachel is one of the most decorated and respected coaches in world rugby and we’re delighted to welcome her to Sale Sharks ahead of our second season in the Allianz Premier15s.

“She’s played at the very top level for many years and will bring so much experience and leadership to our team, both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a huge boost to our young team and I can’t wait to see the impact she’s going to make.”