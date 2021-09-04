THESE six villains were recently handed prison sentences for crimes including drug dealing, assault and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Ahmed Hussain

Newport crack cocaine dealer Ahmed Hussain, 21, was jailed for nearly four years after he was caught trying to get rid of his drugs.

After he was sentenced, PC Tyler Price, the officer in the case, said: “Hussain was arrested during a proactive patrol by officers in Corporation Road where he attempted to throw away a number of items.

“He was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, along with an amount of cannabis, cash and mobile phones.”

Adam Matthews

A customer slapped, punched and racially abused a shopkeeper after being asked to wear a Covid mask.

Adam Matthews broke Pritpal Singh’s nose at the Lifestyle Express store on Newport’s Corporation Road in an unprovoked attack.

The 38-year-old defendant was locked up for two years.

Kyran Peplar

Burglar Kyran Peplar wore a mask and carried a hammer to raid a pub on Blackwood’s High Street in the early hours of the morning.

The 30-year-old targeted and ransacked the Moggridge Arms over the summer.

Peplar, from Cefn Fforest, was jailed for two years and four months.

Jerome Winter

When drug dealer Jerome Winter was caught with more than £2,000 in cash he told the police it was his sister’s birthday money.

The 20-year-old was involved in the trafficking of heroin and crack cocaine in Newport.

Winter was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Stephen Peplar

Stephen Peplar left his victim with a fractured skull after he attacked him with a golf club.

The 59-year-old, from Blackwood, was found guilty of the alcohol-fuelled assault by a jury following a trial.

He was jailed for five years.

Christian Atkinson

Cwmbran burglar Christian Atkinson was jailed for a string of break-ins.

Detectives linked the 40-year-old to three raids he carried out in his hometown.

He was sent to prison for 59 weeks.