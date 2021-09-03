A MONMOUTHSHIRE pub has taken home the regional title of best pub in Gwent – and moves on to the nationals.

The Anchor Inn emerged victorious from the regional heats, and, according to organisers of the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021, takes home the title of best pub in Gwent.

Across the region, there are a number of popular watering holes, but according to these awards, the Tintern establishment is top of the pops.

It now faces another tough test, moving on to the awards ceremony on Monday, September 6.

At the awards ceremony, which takes place at 30 Euston Square in London, it will face off against the best pubs and bars from all other regions in Wales, for the title of best pub in Wales.

Once the 15 regional winners are crowned, one will also take home the title of best pub or bar in the UK.

Along with these awards, a number of other titles will be handed out, including:

Taproom of the Year

Pub Chef of the Year

Pub Brand of the Year

Bar Brand of the Year

Bartender of the Year

Below, you can find the rest of the regional winners in Wales.

South Glamorgan - Hare & Hounds

Mid Glamorgan - The Old House 1147

West Glamorgan - Britannia Inn

Dyfed - The Griffin

Powys - The Harp Inn

Gwynedd - Tŷ Coch Inn

Clwyd - Three Eagles

The title of best pub is understandably, one that locals might feel strongly about.

For anyone who might disagree with the decision made by these awards, there is an opportunity to right this wrong.

At this time, the South Wales Argus is running the best pub competition.

We’re calling on our readers to nominate their local – based on its warm and welcoming nature, food, drinks, events and activities.

Nominations for these awards are open until Friday, September 3, and all you have to do is click here, and tell us why your favourite deserves to be shortlisted.