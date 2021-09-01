GWENT Police have said that a car crash has occurred on Wentloog Road in Newport
Police have said to avoid the area.
The road is not expected to be reopened for the next few hours.
Further updates to follow.
ROAD CLOSURE - Wentloog Road, Newport— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 1, 2021
Please be aware Police are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Wentloog Road.
The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area where possible and find an alternative route.
