UNBEATEN Abertillery fighter Jack Shore intends to put on a masterclass when he steps foot in the UFC octagon for the fourth time in two years on Saturday, writes Jason Batty.

The 26-year-old, nicknamed ‘Tank’, makes his Las Vegas return when he takes on Ukrainian debutant Liudvik Sholinian.

Like fellow UK-based fighters, Shore’s preparation has been plagued with changes and uncertainty.

The card was originally scheduled for London but was switched to the UFC Apex Arena in Nevada due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

“London would have been nice, we would have had the fans and less travel. It would have been easier and less stressful,” admitted Shore.

“But in Vegas we have the performance institute, the nutritionists, the treatment rooms, the sauna and cold plunge. As much as I would have preferred to have been in London, we’ve got all those top facilities.”

Despite the special treatment in Vegas, Shore’s planning was hit by a late change of opponent.

Originally the Welshman was due to square off against Said Nurmagomedov but he pulled out due to visa issues.

Shore was then due to face unbeaten LFA champ Zviad Lazishvili until the Georgian withdrew because of injury.

He remains focused and undeterred despite having to prepare for a third opponent.

“There is a different approach in the mind because of the styles of the last guys, but it’s just a different body to me,” he said.

“No added pressure, there’s more pressure on him if anything. This is his big opportunity in the UFC and unfortunately it’s against me.

“All respect for him taking the fight on short notice, but the calibre I have fought is better that what he has fought and the level I am at in comparison to him is very different.”

The UFC Fight Night 191 card is stacked with a wealth of British MMA talent, headlined by Liverpool’s Darren Till as he looks for another run at a title shot by getting past Derick Brunson.

The schedule also boasts two other former Cage Warriors world champions in ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann and the long-awaited debut of fan favourite Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there and stamping my name down again,” said Shore.

“The American audience can look forward to seeing a British person who is so well-rounded. Wrestling, grappling, striking – they’ll see I can do it all.

“You know what you get with me, I’m always in a good fight. I know the last one was a decision, but I always look to come for that finish.

“I’m not looking to go out there and score points, every time I look to go out there and put on a masterclass.”

A win would move Shore to 15-0 and put him within touching distance of a top-15 opponent after almost two years on the biggest stage.

The card will be aired on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport live from 6pm.