A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA ROLES, 26, of Fairfield, Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Folly View, Penygarn, Pontypool, on August 1.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE JEANETTE HOGGINS, 25, of Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the A467 in Cross Keys on August 1.

She was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTYN DAVIES, aged 23, of Coleridge Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at Addison Way on February 16.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LONG, 22, of Church Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Park Hill on August 7.

He was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE LEE LEVER, 31, of Parc Prison, Coity, Bridgend, was jailed for two weeks after he admitted assault by beating at Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, on May 31, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from jail.

JAKE JONES, 20, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a door belonging to Caerphilly council and public disorder.

He was made the subject of a 15-day alcohol abstinence requirement and ordered to pay £393.06 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

TONY RANDALL, 55, of Glenview Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A469 on August 5.

He was ordered to pay £655 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN ANTHONY PARRY, 28, of Pen y Groes, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at Heol Pwllypant on February 18.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.