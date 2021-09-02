THE Dragons have added firepower for the coming season by signing rapid outside back Jordan Olowofela on loan from Leicester.

The former England Under-20s speedster will spend the 2021/22 campaign at Rodney Parade to fill the void left by winger Ashton Hewitt, who is aiming for a return in the new year after rupturing knee ligaments.

Olowofela has been training with the Dragons for several weeks and has now signed a deal in time to be in the mix to face his parent club at Welford Road in Saturday’s friendly fixture.

The 23-year-old is primarily a wing/full-back but has also featured at outside centre and spent last season with Western Force.

He scored a superb hat-trick against Queensland Reds and finished as top scorer in the Super Rugby AU and Trans-Tasman competitions.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK | Super Rugby AU Rd 10



Jordan Olowofela crashed over for three tries in the Force’s big win over the previously undefeated Reds!#PlayerOfTheWeek #SuperRugbyAU pic.twitter.com/mbD7RBAMZS — Super Rugby/TRC (@SuperRugby) April 28, 2021

Olowofela said: “I would like to thank Leicester and the Dragons for their support of me to come here this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to develop my game further and I can‘t wait to get started and wear that Dragons jersey.”

Olowofela adds to the options out wide while Hewitt is on the comeback trail and Rio Dyer returns from a shoulder injury.

RAPID: Jordan Olowofela will spend the season with the Dragons on loan

"With Ashton being out we saw it as a fantastic opportunity for Rio, but then Rio will be late into this season because he damaged his shoulder against Leinster," said director of rugby Dean Ryan, who has Jonah Holmes, Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Owen Jenkins, Ioan Davies and Will Talbot-Davies as other back-three options.

"We were really fortunate that Jordan became available. He was on loan at Western Force and when he came back was looking at restricted game opportunities.

"He is very rapid and I know him through the England pathway and sometimes that transition from being a young man to being a frontline Premiership player can be tough.

"Leicester sign players like Nemani Nadolo and it becomes tougher to get 15 games a year. He has a high desire to get out and play because that's a place to learn.

"That's something we can offer more than anybody else, we can offer opportunities to play and develop."

“The opportunity for Jordan to get valuable game time in a top-flight competition like the URC will be beneficial for the next step of his development," said Tigers boss Steve Borthwick.

“Jordan will be training under an experienced coaching team and playing as part of an impressive squad at the Dragons.

“I’m confident he will represent Leicester Tigers in a way that will make the club and our supporters proud during his time in Wales.”

Olowofela is the Dragons’ seventh signing for the United Rugby Championship, which gets under way against the Ospreys on Sunday, September 25.

Wales lock Will Rowlands was the marquee signing and will boost the tight five along with props Mesake Doge and Aki Seiuli.

They have also turned full-back Ioan Davies' loan from Cardiff into a permanent move and secured the return of hooker Taylor Davies from the Scarlets for the season.

Cardiff scrum-half Lewis Jones will be with the Dragons as cover while Gonzalo Bertranou is on Test duty with Argentina.

Wales centre Cory Allen, who was released by the Ospreys, has been training with the Dragons while on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury and is set to sign.