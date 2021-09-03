RESIDENTS are campaigning to keep a valuable piece of green space in their area.

Ty-Sign residents have been furious at the plans to turn the Spar Field into a community hall. There are plans by Agape submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to turn part of the field into their new hall which would be able to be used by the community for various events, classes and much more.

Residents are upset about these plans – which would see the hall placed near a children’s playground and next to the skate park. They believe it would mean a loss of valuable community green space to hold community events – like the fun day held on Saturday, August 14, which saw 500 people turn up.

Residents are also frustrated at the lack of publicity for the consultation that is running until September 19.

Residents are able to make their views known on the consultation on the council’s website here or by visiting the TLC Café and filling in the form there, however, there have been some who have said they weren’t even aware of the consultation as there had been no local advertising of it.

Leaflets have since been distributed to local homes and plans have been shared on social media.

Agape Community Church – a non-denominational, evangelical church - submitted the plans for an “attractive community hall” to be built on the Spar Field in Ty-Sign in July 2021. The plans for the building have been funded by the Welsh Government and the Big Lottery.

A spokesperson for Agape said: “The community hall would be called ‘Ty Mawr’, which means ‘big house’. It would provide Ty-Sign residents with distinct and complimentary services to other existing facilities in the area.

“Ty Mawr would comprise of a large hall for functions and community-run groups, a meeting room, a state-of-the-art kitchen and storage. It would have excellent natural light, ventilation and heating systems.

“A community garden also forms part of the proposal to enhance the green space. The space will be suitable for everyone to use regardless of age, belief (or none), or any other personal circumstance.”

Agape say that the building and its car park will occupy around five per cent of the total area of the Spar Field, which is something the campaigners against the move believe is untrue due to the images on the planning application of the proposed site, which show the outline covers a lot more of the green space.

They believe that residents will be able to access the new building as well as the skatepark, MUGA, children’s park and the remaining Spar Field green space.

The spokesperson continued: “Ty Mawr Community Hall represents a great opportunity for residents of Ty Sign to enjoy the newest community facility in Caerphilly borough, enhancing opportunities for families, neighbours and friends to meet, and Ty-Sign residents, community groups and partnerships to flourish.

“A community consultation is in progress. Unfortunately there is misinformation spreading about Ty Mawr, which puts it at risk. The offer of a brand-new facility for the community is supported through the council’s planning and approval processes. We’re keen to see Ty Mawr completed so that residents of Ty Sign can reap the rewards of a community hall that’s for everyone.

“We obviously hope that the council and the community will see the merits of Ty Mawr, which could be open next summer.”

The proposed site for the new hall and car park is in the gold colour

The church has had a base in the Risca area for 30 years. They are part of the street pastor service with other local churches and work to provide people with a free debt counselling service and budgeting assistance.

They also run parent and toddler group Ty Sign Tots and a group called SHADE for people with anxiety and depression. They have also worked to deliver food parcels for Risca Foodbank.

The site plan in the council report shows the proposed site outlined in red.

Views from the local residents are mixed, with many wanting the field left as it is, but some are in support.

One resident in support said: “This hall is mine and my friends and neighbours chance to have a place we can be proud of, meet, hang out at, and do activities without always having to leave the estate.

“I think it’ll be brilliant so that people of all ages can make best use of the Spar Field, and if this hall doesn’t happen, then what chance will Ty Sign ever have to get anything new?”

Residents who are against the building want to see the green space kept how and where it is for children to enjoy.

Jessica said: “It’s the last proper green space in Ty-Sign for the children to play and events to be held like the family fun day that was put on a couple of weeks ago. That had an incredible turn out.

“There are enough other halls and facilities to accommodate the purposes of this proposed building that are readily available to use and risk closure should this centre go ahead.

“Ty Sign Primary School have been using the skate park area for interaction with the skateboarding lessons and the gentlemen I see drives up on to the field to enable him to unload. This would no longer be possible if this was to go ahead.

“There has already been concern raised of congestion and children’s safety at peak times with the traffic already in the area, taking away more walk/field space would also add to this congestion and pose more risk to our children at peak times.

“There are many of us who hold fond memories of growing up and spending hours on that field and park playing until the street lights come on and you had to be home. It would be lovely for our generation of children to be given the same opportunities of a fun-filled childhood in the last remaining green space.

“To some it may be just a field, to the people of Ty-Sign it’s more than that in many ways.”

Another resident said: “Why does this church want to use this land? There is so much brownfield space in Caerphilly borough that could be redeveloped to use for this church.

“It’s really the only green space left in Ty-Sign for kids to use and for events. We are dead against the proposal and the council should listen.”

The resident also raised concerns about the potential use of the hall for people with addictions – something that has been rife in the comments across social media when discussing the planning application – and it being so close to children’s play areas.

Rhianne Mumford said: “There’s three community centres within five minutes from the proposed site. They cover everything from crafting, dancing, playgroups, tots, coffee mornings, DVD exchange, book exchange, gardening clubs, parties, parent network, uniform shop, food bank… They all have cooking facilities that just two years ago were used to feed more than 100 fireman for 10 days as they tackled the mountain fires.

“The existing centres have ample parking and toilets. And all have spaces for more groups to book the halls if needed. There is no need to build another, taking away green space.

“When my child needed to be airlifted to hospital, the field was the only place the helicopter could land to take him. If there’s a building on there, then this won’t be able to happen for future residents needing emergency medical treatment.”

Sally Edmunds said: “I’m against a church community hall being built on the limited green space the kids have. I always see kids playing on their bikes and scooters there, which would, without a doubt, spill onto the roads and pavements if this was removed.”

Lewis Hobbs said: “I played on this as a child and use it every day to walk my dogs. It’s a vital green space for the whole of the estate.”

Gina Davies says that the space needs to be kept green for children to access it and outdoor activities.

Jane Collier added: “Keep it green. Ty-Sign is like a concrete jungle. There are other venues local to this site which can be used. My partner is disabled and uses the field a lot with the dog and grandchildren. It’s lovely to see kids playing on it all year around. It’s magic when it snows too.”

Jessica Dyer takes her son to play on the field. She said: “He loves the freedom to run from one end of the field to the other. I remember events and playing up there myself as a child and an ugly building with a big fence surrounding it would be an eyesore and danger to the children who want to play there.”

Kimberley-Anne Berry said: “The kids around here don’t have much so let them have their field. Let them play football, run around and most of all, let them be kids. We have community centres and community cafes a few yards away. Leave it as a green space.”

Michelle said: “Totally disagree with another so-called community building on this playing field. All year round the field is used by children and families and has been for many years.

“To put this building with car parking on a children’s play area is asking for trouble. Someone’s child is going to get hurt. Kids want to run a round and be free, that can’t be done on a car park.”

Rob Dee said: “I would be all for a brand new, clean, shiny hall and centre serving our community, if we did not currently have at least three venues serving this community offering classes, hall space, meeting space, serving food and beverages, good access and parking already.

“Even then I would prefer not to take up valuable green spaces, but to use existing buildings within the area.

“In this era of the world needing to preserve green space and the climate which has to be taken extremely seriously, the UK and Welsh Governments are committed to reducing to net zero by 2050.

“By having green spaces in urbanised areas, plants and greenery are providing us with higher-quality air. Great for us and future generations.”