WALES has recorded another five deaths related to Covid-19 according to Public Health Wales stats.
None of these deaths were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, where the total remains 980. The total death toll across Wales is 5,682 according to PHW, but it is known to be higher.
Out of the 2,275 new cases in Wales, 395 were in the Gwent region.
Caerphilly recorded the highest number in the region with 139, Newport recorded 113, Torfaen saw 58 new cases, Monmouthshire saw 46 and Blaenau Gwent saw 39.
Here are all the new cases in Wales:
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 256
Cardiff: 217
Swansea: 171
Carmarthenshire: 165
Caerphilly: 139
Neath Port Talbot: 129
Newport: 113
Conwy: 109
Pembrokeshire: 86
Bridgend: 85
Merthyr Tydfil: 85
Flintshire: 76
Denbighshire: 72
Vale of Glamorgan: 68
Powys: 66
Gwynedd: 62
Wrexham: 62
Torfaen: 58
Monmouthshire: 46
Blaenau Gwent: 39
Ceredigion: 38
Anglesey: 31
Unknown location: 10
Resident outside Wales: 92
