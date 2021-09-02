A ROAD is closed in Caerphilly due to an 'incident'.
Commercial Street in Gilfach has been closed by Gwent Police as emergency services deal with the incnident on the junction of Maes-Y-Graig Street and Thomas Street.
The force are asking for people to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
Commercial Street, Gilfach— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 2, 2021
Emergency services are dealing with an incident at the junction of Maes-Y-Graig Street and Thomas Street.
The road has been closed. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
Take care pic.twitter.com/btM5PiatW3
More to follow.
