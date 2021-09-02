A FIRE is still going at a Caerphilly recycling plant - almost 24 hours after it began.
The plant is near Penallta industrial estate on North Road, Hengoed. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that when they arrived, the blaze was “well-developed” and contained “200tonnes of metal”.
50 officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been on site tackling the blaze after it was reported at 3:13pm on Wednesday, September 1.
Residents said nearby Pen y Brin is covered with white ash and that "it is still smoking."
The fire crews worked with partner agencies and a range of equipment to extinguish the fire, including water jets and bowsers, aerial ladder platforms and breathing apparatus.
A spokesman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Local residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed at this time due to the accumulation of smoke in the area as a safety precaution.
“The incident is currently ongoing and crews remain at the scene to ensure the premises and surrounding areas are made safe.”
