DRAGONS captain Rhodri Williams faces a fitness battle for the start of the United Rugby Championship after a summer operation.

The scrum-half is on the comeback trail after an injury to his left shoulder suffered at the end of last season.

Williams was injured diving for the corner against the Scarlets in the Rainbow Cup but returned for the finale against Leinster.

The 28-year-old was selected by Wales for their summer tests but did not add to his three caps because of mobility issues and the decision was made for him to have a summer operation.

Williams is touch and go for the URC opener against the Ospreys on Sunday, September 25 and his main rival for the 9 jersey Gonzalo Bertranou is on Test duty with Argentina.

With Tavis Knoyle on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury, the Dragons are down to on-loan Cardiff scrum-half Lewis Jones and Dan Babos as their options.

"It was the injury that he did when he dived into the corner,” said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

“He played against Leinster and didn't have a problem and then trained all the way through the Wales camp.

“On the last two or three days before team announcement, there was a certain range of movement that highlighted an issue.

“We could have rehabbed that but then risks were high when we returned, while a surgical intervention had a clearer end point and he would then be able to compete for us and into the autumn internationals.”

The Dragons have their first hit-out against Leicester at Welford Road on Saturday (kick-off 2pm) but those that played Test rugby this summer will not feature.

Hooker Elliot Dee, tighthead Leon Brown, locks Will Rowlands and Ben Carter, back row forwards Ross Moriarty, Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham, centre Aneurin Owen and wing/full-back Jonah Holmes were with Wales while new tighthead Mesake Doge faced the All Blacks with Fiji.

"I am looking forward to playing so that we can talk about something more substantial than training sessions," said Ryan.

"We are ready to play and that will give us some information about how to get better over the next few weeks."

It will be a proper 80-minute game but the Dragons would like replacements to be able to return to the field.

Leicester, who beat Jersey 17-7 last weekend, are ahead of Ryan’s men in their preparations because they kick off their Premiership season against Exeter on September 18.

The teams will be named tomorrow.