The offices of a former steelworks in Newport remain empty and available for rent, over a year after the last workers departed.

Known as The Orb, the four storey building served as the office space for Orb steelworks, a firm with over 100 years of history in Newport.

But, last year, the Stephenson Street site closed its doors for the final time.

Not only was it the end of an era, but when the final 11 workers left the site on July 3, 2020, the huge site was left empty.

Along with the industrial units, this also included the purpose built office block, which was built in 2008.

Set a fair distance away from the main road, at the end of a 220 space car park, the futuristic looking building has been left out of sight, and largely out of mind.

Despite being listed by two different agents in a bid to find a new tenant, the office remains empty at this time.

It is described as a “high quality modern building”, and is set out over four floors.

The primary access point is a central atrium, which branches out into two wings.

Inside, there is a mix of traditional and open plan office space, along with board room and conference room space.

All four floors can also be accessed by a lift with capacity for 10 people.

What’s more, the premises also offers pretty impressive views of the river and nearby Transporter Bridge.

The site is said to be completely surrounded by a perimeter fence, with 24 security on site.

Why is the premises empty?





After 122 years, Orb Steelworks shut its doors in July 2020, to much sadness.

But, by this time, operations were a shell of what they once were, with just 11 workers left.

Closure plans were announced the previous year, with around 400 jobs said to be affected.

For half a century it was owned by Lysaght before eventually becoming part of British Steel and then European Electrical Steels in 1991.

It became part of Tata's Cogent division in 2001. At this time it was the only producer of electrical steel in Britain.

However, plans to find a buyer for the division proved unsuccessful, and despite a campaign to save the site attaining thousands of signatures, it closed all the same.

The South Wales Argus led a campaign to save the steelworks from closure and a petition in 2019. Hundreds of people also joined a march through the city that year.

More information about the site, which is currently being marketed for rent on Rightmove, can be found here.