NEWPORT politicians have expressed "grave concerns" over plans to withdraw a £20-per-week increase to Universal Credit.

The Welsh Government, along with the other devolved Governments, have written jointly to the secretary of state for work and pensions, concerned about the impact the cut will have on those currently receiving the payment.

The letter says: “This planned reduction means the biggest overnight reduction to a basic rate of social security since the modern welfare state began, more than 70 years ago. Failing to maintain the recent uplift to Universal Credit will increase hardship and poverty for people who are already struggling.

“To support the social and economic recovery, particularly as we ease out of the public health emergency, we urge you to reverse this decision and to strengthen the support offered by Universal Credit, instead of weakening it.”

The calls are being echoed by Newport East MS John Griffiths and MP Jessica Morden.

In Newport East, 8,630 working age families will be impacted - including nearly 5,000 families with children.

Across the UK, 21 per cent of all working-age families will experience a £1,040-a-year cut to their incomes under the government's proposals.

Ms Morden said: "I know from constituency casework that the uplift to Universal Credit has been a lifeline to households in our area who are struggling to afford the essentials.

"As I've highlighted in parliament, the Conservative government's proposals are short-sighted, and will be to the detriment of millions of households who are already struggling to make ends meet.

"I welcome the Welsh Government's strong position on this, and join them in urging UK Government ministers to think again, cancel this damaging cut, and make the uplift permanent."

Mr Griffiths added: “I am pleased our Welsh Labour Government continue to stand up for the most vulnerable in Wales. Cutting Universal Credit at any time is bad, but during a health and economic crisis, is really unwise and will hit thousands of local families hard.

“As the Chair of the Cross-Party-Group on Poverty in the Senedd, many groups have told me cutting Universal Credit is wrong.

"I will continue to support Jessica (Morden) and her fellow Labour MPs every step of the way to ensure the Tory Government at Westminster reverse this decision.”