PLANS to roll out ozone disinfection machines in Welsh schools have been halted.

The Welsh Government had announced funding for more than 1,800 ozone disinfecting machines and more than 30,000 CO2 sensors across the country.

The funding was expected to supply at least one ozone machine for every school, college and university in Wales.

The plan was to use the machines to quickly disinfect classrooms when clusters of Covid-19 or other viruses were identified, including norovirus.

Rebecca Evans, the minister for finance and local government, said: “By investing in new technology such as ozone disinfecting machines, we’re ensuring learners can stay in their school and colleges as Wales moves beyond the pandemic.”

However, the more than £3,000,000 investment has been halted, following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Rhun ap Iorweth, Plaid Cymru's health and care spokesman, said: "Ozone disinfecting machines clean the air when no-one is in the room and are dangerous to use when people are present.

"That’s why serious questions need to be asked about the Government’s judgment in deciding to roll out these particular machines into our schools, colleges and universities – a few days before students begin returning after the summer break.

“What certainty have they been given that this brand-new technology – that hasn’t been fully trialled yet – is safe to use in these settings?"

While Welsh Conservative shadow minister for education, Laura Anne-Jones said: “Whilst I welcome this apparent U-turn by Labour ministers, I find it absolutely staggering that they didn’t seek advice from scientists before making an announcement.

“Making a rash decision to introduce these toxic chemical-spraying machines, which could have a seriously damaging impact on our youngsters’ heath, without talking to experts is quite frankly a reckless move.

“Ministers need to publish the advice from experts, along with any risk assessments undertaken, for everyone to see before moving forward with this controversial project.”

What are the rules for the return to school?

Testing

Voluntary twice-weekly lateral flow tests will be encouraged for secondary school pupils, the Welsh Government guidance states.

In primary schools, only staff are expected to get regular tests.

School leaders' union NAHT Cymru has said it welcomes regular testing.

Social distancing

Schools are expected to reduce close interactions between all individuals wherever possible, guidance states.

It adds: "Schools should also encourage older learners to maintain distancing where possible.

"All staff should adhere to the distancing measures as far as possible.

"However, we recognise that this may not always be possible, for example when working with younger learners."

Face masks

Neither pupils or staff will have to wear face masks in Welsh schools this year, though they are still recommended for crowded spaces, which could include school buses.

Isolation

Children testing positive for Covid will have to self-isolate for ten days.

They will be asked to provide details of close contacts, and pupils named as close contacts will be asked to take a PCR test.

Unless the test comes back positive, close contacts will not be asked to self-isolate.