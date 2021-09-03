NATIONWIDE pub chain Wetherspoons is the latest to announce a shortage of stock, due to the ongoing supply chain crisis.

In recent weeks, businesses big and small have been impacted by shortages of HGV drivers, which has prevented some products from reaching the shelves – or dining tables.

The first major casualty was Nando’s, which was forced to close a number of branches.

More recently, McDonald’s has removed milkshakes and bottled drinks from its menus due to the supply chain issues.

Now, Wetherspoons is the latest brand to announce problems, which are having an effect on a crucial part of their business – beer.

Brewers Molson Coors, who supply the pubs with some beers, are having difficulty sourcing enough HGV drivers, which is in turn limiting their ability to deliver to pubs.

As a result, Wetherspoons has warned customers that they are facing a shortage of Carling and Coors beer – both brewed by Molson Coors.

Newport and the wider Gwent area is home to a number of Wetherspoons pubs, and here at the Argus, we’ve checked in to see what the current supply situation is looking like in your local watering hole.

Wetherspoons in Newport, Caerphilly and Torfaen – Beer shortage latest

As of midday today, Friday, September 3, the following beers are out of stock in Wetherspoons pubs in Newport, Caerphilly, and Torfaen.

All stock lists have been sourced using the Wetherspoons app.

Of course, it is not possible to say for certain whether these stock issues relate to the wider supply chain issue.

The John Wallace Linton – Newport

Where? Units 10–12, Cambrian Road, NP20 4AD

At this time, the following beers are out of stock:

Bud Light

San Miguel

Singha

Erdinger

Tusker

Corona

Goose IPA

The Godfrey Morgan - Newport

Where? 158 Chepstow Road, NP19 8EG

The following beers are out of stock:

Bud Light

San Miguel

Erdinger

Tusker

Baltika 7

Corona

Singha

Goose IPA

The John Fielding – Cwmbran

Where? 1 Caradoc Road, NP44 1PP

The following beers are currently unavailable:

Bud Light

San Miguel

Singha

Erdinger

Tusker

Baltika 7

Corona

Goose IPA

The Malcolm Uphill – Caerphilly

Where? 87–91 Cardiff Road, CF83 1FQ

The following beers are not currently available:

Bud Light

San Miguel

Singha

Erdinger

Tusker

Baltika 7

Corona

Goose IPA

The Sirhowy – Blackwood

Where? 61–63 High Street, NP12 1BA

These beers are out of stock:

Bud Light

San Miguel

Singha

Erdinger

Tusker

Baltika 7

Corona

Goose IPA

Statement from Wetherspoons

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."