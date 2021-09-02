A TEENAGER swung a punch at a supermarket security guard and threatened to stab two managers after stealing a bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

Billy Marshall went on the rampage at Tesco in Pontypool after drinking for the first time, Newport Crown Court heard.

“It was at around 9.45pm on March 20 when the defendant entered the store and tried unsuccessfully to take the security tag from a bottle of Grey Goose vodka,” prosecutor Abigail Jackson said.

“He then began walking past the tills without paying when security guard Nicholas Sullivan called out to him.

“He tried to run away but Mr Sullivan got hold of the bottle.

“The defendant turned and swung a punch at him but luckily it did not connect as he managed to dodge out of the way.”

Mr Sullivan went to tell managers Matthew Lloyd and Matthew Coward about what had happened and they were confronted by Marshall outside the store.

He was holding what was believed to be a broken glass bottle.

Miss Jackson added: “The defendant said to them, ‘Do you want to get stabbed?’

“Mr Lloyd and Mr Coward locked the front door fearing he might carry out the threat to stab them.”

The police were called and arrested Marshall who was 18 at the time.

He told officers he had drank alcohol for the first time that day and had downed a bottle of vodka.

Marshall, now 19, of Kitchener Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to common assault, public disorder and theft.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant has no previous convictions.

“This is the first time anyone from his family have been in trouble with the police.

“It is inexplicable. He believes someone may have spiked his drink, although there is no evidence of that.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Marshall: “You issued ugly threats to stab people.”

He sentenced him to an 18-month community order.

The defendant was told he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Marshall has to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and a £95 surcharge.