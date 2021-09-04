A NUMBER of redevelopment projects in Newport are taking shape, and leading government figures have paid a visit to the city to see for themselves.

In recent times, a number of historic premises in the city centre have been closed for business and in places, boarded up – but for good reason.

Buildings such as Newport Market, and the Market Arcade are both in the midst of multi-million pound restoration and renovation schemes, to find new uses for the sites in the modern day.

And, with both projects having received funding from the Welsh government, senior political figures paid them a visit.

On Wednesday, September 1, Vaughan Gething MS, the Welsh government’s minister for economy, and Jayne Bryant MS, joined Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, in a tour of the city.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

The tour group were shown around both the Newport Market and Market Arcade developments.

MS for Newport West, Jayne Bryant, said: “Progress is being made on our historic Newport Market and the Market Arcade.

"Newport Market promises to be the largest market refurbishment in the UK and the restoration of Market Arcade, which is one of the oldest in the UK, will be a key part of Newport City Council’s plans for the City’s redevelopment.

"Investment in our City Centre is much needed. It was good to have the opportunity with the Leader of the Council, Councillor Jane Mudd, to show Vaughan Gething, the Minister for the Economy, the plans turning into a reality.”

Once complete, the redeveloped Newport Market will offer a combination of independent food & drink, retail, leisure, and workspaces.

Last month, the scaffolding came down on the outside of the building, with work continuing ahead of the end-of-year completion date.

Once the £12 million renovation is completed, the market will have capacity to house 100 independent businesses and 70 workspaces.

The Market Arcade, the second oldest arcade in Wales, will also support new office and co-working space alongside traditional retail units once work on site is complete.

Later this month, a select number of tour spaces are being opened up to the general public, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the arcade.

Along with the historical sites which are being brought back to life, the tour also checked in with two Newport businesses who operate within the creative and digital sectors – Bright Branch and Q Newport.

Read more local news here

Commenting on the visit, Cllr Mudd said: “I was delighted to be able to showcase some of the brilliant businesses and city centre projects to the minister.

“We are working hard as a council to continually improve the city centre economy. Important projects like Newport Market and the Market Arcade restoration are a key part of this work.

“It was also great to see the progress being made by both Bright Branch and Q Newport, creative businesses in the heart of the city which will help boost our economy.”