A NEWPORT teenager died suddenly yesterday.
Gwent Police can confirm the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy from Alway, Newport.
Emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to a medical emergency at an address in Alway Crescent yesterday (September 1) shortly before 2.30pm.
The child was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he later died.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Close family and HM Coroner have been informed.
DCI Michelle Chaplin said: “Our thoughts are with the family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.