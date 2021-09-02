A “massive” Covid outbreak has forced Goldie Lookin’ Chain to cancel a series of upcoming gigs, a band member has confirmed.

The Newport hip hop group has been a strong advocate for the vaccination effort in the fight against Covid-19 in recent months, but fans hoping to hear new single Get the Jab Done will have to wait, as a number of the group’s members have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

According to GLC member Mike Balls, who confirmed the news, it comes despite all members having had both doses of a vaccine.

It is not known how many band members have tested positive, though it is believed that several members of the GLC had returned positive tests.

With the group currently touring, it is believed that all members have been travelling in close proximity to one another in recent days.

As a result of the outbreak, the Chain have been forced to pull the plug on three upcoming shows:

The Tunbridge Wells Forum on Friday September 3

Illusive Festival in Corby on Saturday September 4

Paradise Gardens Hydro and Urban Lifestyle Show in Norfolk on Sunday September 5.

While the latter two are festivals, the Tunbridge Wells show was set to be a standalone gig – and plans are already underway to reschedule this event.

Confirming the news, group member Mike Balls took to social media, saying: “A massive COVID outbreak means that the GLC have been forced to cancel this weekend’s gigs.

“Tunbridge Wells Forum, Illusive and Hydro festivals.

“Going to reschedule the TW one.

“Apologies, but we’re all double jabbed so will be back before you know it. #GLCmate.”

At this time, no new date has been announced, but, with a number of tour dates towards the end of the year, it won’t be the only opportunity for fans to see the GLC take to the stage this year.

Earlier this year, the GLC released a new single Get the Jab Done, to promote the vaccination effort.

The music video was filmed at the walk-in vaccination clinic at the Newport Centre, along with the meeting room used for the Welsh Government’s Covid briefings in Cathays Park.

Following the release of the single, The band’s Rhys Hutchings said: “We are all well excited to be getting back on stage and into the studio now that everyone is getting the vax. We should all be able to get back to work safely now.

“The GLC have always said ‘safety in numbers’, it’s about everyone getting together for the collective good. Getting the jab not only protects you, but others as well. We have to work together and it’s so easy.

“We thought we would add to the songs we have been doing over lockdown to help get the message out. Get both jabs if you haven’t already, the people down at the centres are well nice and it’s free too!”