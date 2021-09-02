Sky have issued an update after residents across South Wales reported major disruption to their broadband coverage.

Throughout the day, hundreds of customers in Newport, Gwent, and the wider South Wales area have experienced their internet cutting out, or in some cases, completely failing to connect.

The issues began on Wednesday night with more than 2,000 users reporting issues.

By Thursday morning (September 2), tracking website DownDetector reported that 98 per cent of users were reporting issues with their internet connection.

But now, Sky are reporting that the worst of the problems are over.

Taking to social media, a company spokesman said: “RESOLVED: South East England, Leicester and Wales

“The majority of Sky customers impacted by the intermittent issues with Broadband and Talk should now have their service restored.

“We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”

While service is said to have been mostly restored, it is still not yet known what caused the disruption throughout the day, which impacted on customers in Wales, the south east of England, and parts of the East Midlands.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the telecommunications company had engineers “on-site” in order to fix the problem.

However, it has not been revealed where the source of the problem lies at this time.

While the majority of Sky customers are believed to have full and complete service once more, it is not known how many are still impacted by the disruption.

Throughout the day, customers have taken to social media to reveal their frustration over the service problems.

One customer tweeted: “Terrible coverage for ages recently.”

Another added: “Why are the engineers only on site now? You’re very sorry? Awesome thanks, that makes me feel so much better. Honestly your internet is persistently like something from the Stone Age.

“If you didn’t have Sky Sports to lean on you’d be a B-List provider struggling to survive.”

“Worst internet provider in recent history,” added a third.