DO you know these men?

Detectives want to identify them as they could help with a police investigation after a shop door window was smashed by a vandal in Chepstow.

Detectives would like to speak to this man. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter

The attack happened this week on the evening of Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

On Twitter, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “On 30/08/2021 at 19:54hrs a male kicked a shop door window made of glass causing it to break at the bottom of St Mary's Street in Chepstow.

Do you know these men? Picture: Gwent Police Twitter

“If you know any of the males in the pictures or have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and reference 2100306364.”