DO you know these men?
Detectives want to identify them as they could help with a police investigation after a shop door window was smashed by a vandal in Chepstow.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Detectives would like to speak to this man. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter
The attack happened this week on the evening of Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.
MORE NEWS: Teen threatened to stab supermarket staff after stealing Grey Goose vodka
On Twitter, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “On 30/08/2021 at 19:54hrs a male kicked a shop door window made of glass causing it to break at the bottom of St Mary's Street in Chepstow.
Do you know these men? Picture: Gwent Police Twitter
“If you know any of the males in the pictures or have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and reference 2100306364.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.