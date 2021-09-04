A TEENAGER has been ordered to register as a sex offender for the next five years after he was caught with indecent photographs of children.
Kristian Davies, 18, of Beaufort Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to the possession of 18 category C images/videos of children.
The city’s crown court heard the offences took place between May and August last year.
Davies was sentenced to a three-year community order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation programme.
The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender until 2026.
He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order which restricts his use of the internet.
Davies must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of his phone.
