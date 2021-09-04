HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Michelle Cain, of Newport, shared this picture of 21-month-old Bobby, a Jack Russell Terrier who came from a breeder in the Valleys.

Megan Walker, of Sebastopol, send in this picture of 14-week-old Tobi Sellar, who has been with the family for six weeks. Tobi is a colliepoo, a cross-breed between a collie and poodle.

Melissa James, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Belle, who has been with the family for seven years. She is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Jennie Judd, of Ystrad Mynach, sent in this picture of Jasmine, a beagle. Ms Judd said: "During lockdown I was working part of a team who was overseeing burials during the pandemic, working through difficult and distressing times.

"It was such a comfort to come home and find Jasmine wanting for me, a pal who helped provide comfort and support during a difficult time.

"Sadly, my little pal who saw me through the worst of the pandemic recently passed away."

Vanessa Thomas, of Newbridge, sent in this picture of Sophie, who has been with the family for 11 years. Sophie is a Jackadoodle, she was bought after Ms Thomas' dad died. Ms Thomas said: "She's brought so much love to our family, she's one pampered pooch."