A YOUNG singer from Newport has launched her first EP.

Ruby Kelly, who had positive feedback for her song and video Sublime which she released amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, has dropped her first EP with help from the “amazing” producer Jon Greening.

The EP features four of her original songs: King of the World (which is also the name of the EP and features backing vocals by Jaime Greening and bass by Tony Tones), Acting the Lady, Likemind, and Masterpiece.

She officially launched the EP – available in CD form (which features a photo of Ruby’s mother with Ruby’s grandfather) or through streaming platforms – at an event at Newport Saracens RFC earlier this month. She was joined by special guest and performer Nicole Bowles.

Ms Kelly said: “I had the songs written for a long time and wanted to get them out before going to uni.

“I recorded and produced the EP with Jon Greening; Jaime Greening did the backing vocals for King of the World [song] and Tony Jones played bass – they’ve all been amazing.

“The official launch was lush; Nicole Bowles also performed and was great.

“The owners [of Newport Saracens RFC] are family friends and such nice people; I was worried nobody would come and it would be awful but family and friends came to support me – I really enjoyed it.”

To further celebrate her new EP, Ms Kelly used iMovie to create her own music video to King of the World using clips she filmed with friends throughout summer.

“It took me ages to put it all together,” admitted the singer and songwriter.

“I was worried I’d not have enough footage, so I took loads of videos over summer and hoped for the best.”

Check out the video here.

She also added that she is “happy” that live music events have resumed in Wales, adding: “I performed at Riverfront Theatre recently and it was such a nice atmosphere.

“I got to meet artists, talk to people, it was great; I’m happy things are going back to normal.”

King of the World is available on all streaming platforms. Alternatively, those wanting a CD (for a fiver) can message 'Ruby Kelly Music' on Facebook.