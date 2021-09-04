PARENTS and carers of those who regularly use a Caerphilly day centre say they feel “forgotten” by the council as opening hours remain limited.

Ystrad Mynach day centre gives adults with learning difficulties from across the county borough the chance to socialise and take part in activities such as gardening and singing.

Before the pandemic, the day centre was open 9am-4.30pm but now, users are allocated a couple of hours a week for one-to-one sessions with a support worker.

Carers of centre users feel the centre should return to its normal hours and activities as Covid-19 restrictions have lifted.

Emma Lee, from Blackwood, cares for son Bradley Scott-Lee, 24, who has cerebral palsy, is registered blind and has autistic tendencies.

Ms Lee, 43, is “seriously considering” putting her son into supported living due to the lack of social care hours offered him.

Ms Lee, a support worker, said it is “heartbreaking” to see the change in Bradley’s behaviour, which she puts down to his lack of socialising.

She said: “I don’t think their mental health has been taken into consideration. I don’t understand what’s changed for the council to think people like Bradley don’t need as much support as they did before the pandemic.”

Ms Lee said it is hard to explain to her son why he cannot go to the centre anymore.

Jenna Szalkowski, 36, from Abertridwr, cares for her brother Gareth, and said: “The council seem to have forgotten about disabled people.”

She believes the council is using Covid-19 as an excuse for not operating the day centre as it would before the pandemic.

In a council cabinet meeting, social services director Dave Street, said the centre cannot operate as normal because it is a public building, therefore under government guidelines it must continue to enforce social distancing rules.

Mr Street said the council does not need to apologise for the community services that have been offered in place of the day centres.

A carer, who wished to remain anonymous, said the mental health of adults with learning disabilities in Caerphilly County Borough is suffering.

They said: “It’s like going back to the olden days, when they would be stuck in the house."

A council spokesperson said it is “considering how to deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose day service, taking into consideration the challenges we have faced and lessons learnt prior to and during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We aim to offer a day service which is more inclusive, does not rely on a fixed base, and meets individual people’s needs more effectively in a greater variety of ways.

“The service will be expanded to operate seven days per week, provide increased opportunities for working and socialising in our communities and we will continue to offer support and activities in our day centres for those individuals with high physical support needs.

“It is important to note that each person that uses this service will be assessed to determine how their individual needs will be met now and in the future.”

