GWENT Olympic heroes Lauren Williams and Lauren Price will take part in a special open-top car victory tour of their hometowns Ystrad Mynach and Blackwood today.
Ms Price, of Ystrad Mynach, won gold in the boxing in the Toyko Olympics, while taekwondo athlete Ms Williams, from Blackwood, won silver.
Today the pair will take part in a parade, organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council, setting off from the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach at 10.45am, before travelling over to Blackwood High Street at approximately 11.30am.
Residents are encouraged to line the streets in the towns where hand waver flags will be distributed to the crowds.
Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Philippa Marsden said, “I am thrilled that we have been able to arrange this tour in a matter of weeks to celebrate both Lauren Price and Lauren Williams.
"I know there was a huge desire in the local community for us to organise an event fitting of their achievements, and I feel this event will offer an opportunity for the community to show how proud we are of them.”
She added, “Residents will also have the opportunity to write a special message in books that are open in the Centre for Sporting Excellence on the Sports Wall of Fame. And we are still exploring options for a large scale event later this year following a presentation to full council.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.