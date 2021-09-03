PIERS Morgan as announced he will not be returning to Good Morning Britain but teased a “big project”.

The 56-year-old quit the ITV breakfast show earlier this year amid fall out from controversial comments over Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments during the show about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health.

Ofcom received a wave of complaints following the episode including from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

This week, Ofcom cleared GMB and said Mr Morgan’s comments were “potentially harmful and offensive” but said it also “took full account of freedom of expression”.

Piers Morgan teases a ‘big project’ in the coming weeks

His wife Celia Warden appeared on Thursday morning’s instalment of the show and hinted that Mr Morgan had “irons in the fire”.

Mr Morgan has now ruled out a return to Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid amid plans to go “global”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail he said: “I put that post on social media asking if I’d get my job back to prove a point.

"I wouldn’t go back, not without a public apology and I’m not going to.

“I’ve got much bigger things coming up. The future is exciting. The next project is global, it’s big.

“I can’t say what, but people are going to hear about it within the next few weeks.”

ITV's response to Ofcom's Piers Morgan decision

ITV welcomed Ofcom’s ruling that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offence.

“The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments.

“It is because of the programme’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests that the programme did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”