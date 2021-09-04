A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEPHANIE WATKINS, 19, of Herbert Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, on February 15.

She was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB ISAAC WILLIAMS, 22, of Haulfryn, Clydach, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MCCARTHY, 22, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis on July 17.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £575 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW ADAM DUFFIELD, 27, of Fields Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Granville Street on February 21.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEMI GLASGOW, 26, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queensway on February 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID STATE, 19, of Bailey Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queensway on February 4.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

LYNDSEY ANN ALLEN, 37, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis on August 8.

CONNOR SCOTT, 24, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable on July 6.

ANTHONY LEWIS, 48, of Silure View, Usk, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on February 6.

He was ordered to pay £532 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CASEY WILLIAMS, 24, of Tirfilkins Close, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the A4048 in Tredegar on February 8.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRACE GONDONGWE, 38, of George Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on June 22.

She was ordered to pay £761 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICOLA WORKMAN, 52, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for three months after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ALEX CHAN, 31, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on March 6.

He was ordered to pay £560 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JARRED RHYS KINGSLEY LOTHIAN, 23, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GABRIEL CIRPACI, 34, of King Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.