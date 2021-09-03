Those of you who have been searching for an air fryer can stop looking because you can get one from the middle of Lidl right now.
Yesterday on Twitter Lidl announced they would be bringing air fryers to its middle aisles.
There’s an Air Fryer in the Middle of Lidl.— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) September 2, 2021
That’s it, that’s the tweet.
The middle aisle of Lidl is somewhere many a useful and useless item can be found, but now customers will be able to stumble across the newest cooking craze, air fryers.
The Tweet read: “There’s an Air Fryer in the Middle of Lidl. That’s it, that’s the tweet.”
Air fryers can be a healthier and cheaper alternative to deep frying and the oven. They have recently taken the world by storm and have people searching all over for a good deal.
There are only two things brewing this morning:— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) September 3, 2021
The kettle 💨
The tension between us and the Middle of Lidl 😏
The air fryer Lidl will be stocking is the Silvercrest 9-in-1 Air Fryer, coming in at £79.99. It has a rotisserie function, touch screen display and a three-year warrantee!
For more information on the air fryer before dashing to your local shop, visit the lidl website.
