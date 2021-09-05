A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CAITLIN MCNULTY, 25, of Loftus Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on February 5.

MEGAN JANINE ARUNDEL, 21, of Kingsley Place, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where she was living without reasonable excuse on the B4245 in Caldicot on February 6.

NICHOLE COLES, 23, of Clifton Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where she was living without reasonable excuse at Feeder Row, Cwmcarn, on February 5.

JAMIE FRANKLYN, 24, of Glyngaer Road, Glyn-Gaer, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on February 6.

MORE NEWS: Prison inmate attacked cellmate with boiling water

ADRIENNE LAMB, 54, of Woodville Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,105 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 20mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL WHITFIELD, 36, of Foundry Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

READ MORE: Teen threatened to stab supermarket staff after stealing Grey Goose vodka

VICTORIA FARRELL, 44, of Park View, Sedbury, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, driving without insurance and driving without a licence in Newport on July 4.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRANDON DAVIES, 26, of Laburnam Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RICHARD STRATTON, 39, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.