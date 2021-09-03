NEWPORT County AFC will have seven players missing against Leyton Orient tomorrow because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Four of the Exiles' squad have tested positive for Covid and three will miss the League Two fixture at Rodney Parade after being close contacts.

County, who had a full round of negative tests before their Carabao Cup loss to Southampton last week, will fulfil the fixture against Orient.

“I have got seven players out with Covid," said manager Michael Flynn. "There are four that have got it and three that have to isolate after being on close contact with their teammates."

"We can field a team and I am not into trying to get any advantage through it.

"We are short and tomorrow we only have 18 or 19 to pick from, providing there are no injuries today.

"We can all use things as excuses but I am still confident we will have a team that is good enough to win the game tomorrow."

Flynn returned to the dugout on Tuesday for the EFL Trophy win against Plymouth after having coronavirus.

He was in isolation until last Sunday and the seven players had negative tests while he was missing for the Saints game.

Flynn revealed that some of the individuals are missing because they have to isolate after turning down coronavirus vaccinations. Had they been double-jabbed then they would have been free to play after testing negative.

“That's a decision that they have got to live with, they have decided not to have the jab and every time they come into close contact [with a positive case] they will miss 10 days of football, or 12 because they have to return to play,” said the manager.

“If they are happy doing that then it's not going to help them going forward. I am not happy with that but that's my opinion and I've got to let players make their own decisions.”

Flynn declined to name six of the individuals to avoid giving Orient an advantage but did reveal Lewis Collins has to sit out the game despite being double-jabbed and testing negative.

"I will give one name, this is how unfortunate we have been," said Flynn.

"Lewis Collins has had two jabs and was going to go away with Wales Under-21s but he only had his second jab 10 days before he was in close contact with one of the other players.

"In the rules you have to be two weeks post-second jab. He has been so unfortunate."

The players will only miss Saturday’s game and will be back for next Friday’s trip to Harrogate.