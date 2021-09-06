WALES captain Alun Wyn Jones will be appearing at a South Wales book shop to speak about his new autobiography later this month.
The legendary skipper - the most capped rugby player of all time - will appear at Penarth's Griffin Books on Monday, September 27, to speak about his new book, Belonging.
Manager Mel Griffin said: "We are incredibly lucky to be hosting one of only four speaking events Alun Wyn will be doing to celebrate his new autobiography Belonging.
"It is the story of what it takes to become a player who is seen by many as one of the greatest Welsh players there has ever been. What it takes to go from sitting, crossed legged on the hall floor at school, watching the 1997 Lions Tour of South Africa to being named the 2021 Lions Captain.
"But is it also about perthyn - belonging, playing for Wales, working your way through the age-grades and the club matches and regional sides."
The event will be running from 7pm to 9pm.
Everyone who books for this event will receive a signed exclusive copy of Belonging with a sprayed edge, worth £20.
If you would like to attend, you can book here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/griffinbooks
