A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KYLE LUXFORD, 19, of Severn Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse at Feeder Row, Cwmcarn, on February 5.

NIALL O'CONNELL, 25, of Jeddo Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Knight Close on February 6.

CAIN O’CONNELL, 21, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Knight Close on February 6.

CALUM PINE, 29, of Kingsley Place, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse at the B4245 Caldicot bypass on February 6.

ANDREW JASON DUNCAN, 51, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERAINT HUW SMITH, 49, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £750 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL SMITH, 41, of Coedcae Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GEB GALLOWAY, 28, of Andrews Terrace, Llanhilleth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA THOMAS GLINWOOD, 21, of Ponthir Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £310 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 St Lawrence, Chepstow, on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEE MELHUISH, 40, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KENNETH NIBLETT, 63, of Fferm Y Bryn, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Western Drive, Bargoed, on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MICHAEL PUCACCO, 27, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse at John Frost Square on February 6.

LAURIE SMITH, 25, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Fairview Court, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, on February 5.

SCOTT WARREN, 31, of Pant View, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving or being outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse at Rhyswg Road, Abercarn, on February 7.