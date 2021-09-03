THE BBC has announced that Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens this month.

The broadcaster revealed that the new host of celebrities will be putting their best foot forward from September 18.

The BBC shared the news on Friday by tweeting a video of McFly star Tom Fletcher, who will be competing on the dance floor this year, holding up a paddle with the number 15 on it.

The accompanying message said: “The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until @TomFletcher and our #Strictly stars hit the dancefloor.”

The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until @TomFletcher and our #Strictly stars hit the dancefloor 🕺 pic.twitter.com/bIE9hk5lWa — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2021

The upcoming series will see stars including comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panellist Judi Love and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty work on their dancing skills.

Also competing will be former rugby player Ugo Monye, EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be taking to the dance floor in another first for Strictly, as one half of an all-male pairing.

The upcoming series will also see Anton Du Beke swap his dance shoes for a full-time role on the judging panel.

The 55-year-old professional dancer, who judged for a two-week stint during the 2020 series, will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel.

He will take over from Bruno Tonioli, who remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic because he lives in the US and is a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars at the same time.

There will also be four new professional dancers joining the line-up – Kai Widdrington, from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, and The Greatest Dancer winner Jowita Przystal.

It was previously announced the new series will not be making the usual annual trip to Blackpool for the customary episode broadcast live from the famous Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on September 18 on BBC One.

