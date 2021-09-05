IKEA has announced the launch of its first ever IKEA Festival designed to celebrate life at home.

The event will start from 7am on Tuesday, September 16, and will run for 24 hours.

The free virtual festival will see a whole host of musical performances, cooking demonstrations, home makeovers and celebrity home tours taking place over the course of the day.

Viewers will have the chance to tune into over 100 everyday homes across more than 50 countries worldwide to join special guests, including chefs The Pasta Queen and Paul Svensson, musicians MØ and Kanis, while Virgil Abloh and Ilse Crawford share what’s inside their home.

The IKEA Festival will include artists, designers, DJ’s, chefs, and many other talents (IKEA)

Stores across the UK will also be hosting a number of events for all to enjoy from the September 16-19 to help celebrate and bring the festival to life.

Rosheen Forbes, Commercial Activities and Events Leader at IKEA UK & Ireland, said: “The IKEA Festival is a new kind of experience we want to bring to customers around the world – celebrating, connecting, and engaging with life at home.

“By opening the homes of some of the world’s artists, designers, DJs and chefs, we hope this gives new inspiration for how we use and spend time in our most intimate spaces.

“We want the festival to spark a conversation on how to live a more sustainable and affordable life at home, as well as a few surprises along the way.”

Full list of IKEA Festival room sets

My Home Turf - Join artists such as MØ, Kanis, Niki and Masego as they show their cities, neighbourhoods, and communities – and treat viewers to a performance.

- Join artists such as MØ, Kanis, Niki and Masego as they show their cities, neighbourhoods, and communities – and treat viewers to a performance. Home Concerts - Artists around the world will turn their homes into a stage.

- Artists around the world will turn their homes into a stage. Home Cooking – Open the door to delicious-smelling kitchens all over the world and be inspired by chefs cooking up old and new favourites. Chefs include Pasta Queen and Paul Svensson.

– Open the door to delicious-smelling kitchens all over the world and be inspired by chefs cooking up old and new favourites. Chefs include Pasta Queen and Paul Svensson. DJ Relay – A marathon of club music, straight from the DJ’s own home, with DJ´s including Kaytranada, Loraine James and Zuli.

– A marathon of club music, straight from the DJ’s own home, with DJ´s including Kaytranada, Loraine James and Zuli. Home Visits – IKEA customers as well as some well-known personalities like Virgil Abloh and Ilse Crawford share what’s inside their home.

– IKEA customers as well as some well-known personalities like Virgil Abloh and Ilse Crawford share what’s inside their home. IKEA Museum – Go back in time and explore everything that has made and shaped IKEA: the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly.

– Go back in time and explore everything that has made and shaped IKEA: the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. IKEA News - Meet IKEA co-workers and collaborators from all over the world now – in-store, at the factory, at the office or in the studio, including former collaboration partner Virgil Abloh.

- Meet IKEA co-workers and collaborators from all over the world now – in-store, at the factory, at the office or in the studio, including former collaboration partner Virgil Abloh. Home Makeovers – Ideas and guidance for creating better storage, a more cooking-friendly kitchen or simply accessorizing in a fun, vibrant way.

– Ideas and guidance for creating better storage, a more cooking-friendly kitchen or simply accessorizing in a fun, vibrant way. Kitchen Talks - Join a conversation about the joys and frustrations that make up everyday life at home. IKEA co-workers meet with profiles like surfer Kassia Meador, astronaut Christer Fuglesang and adventurer Renata Chlumska.

How you can take part in IKEA Festival

For more information on the free festival, you can visit the IKEA website where no sign up is required.

Events and activities will also be taking place in IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland, which will be free to attend. To sign up, simply visit your local store’s events page.