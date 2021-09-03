NEWPORT RFC are in talks to split their fixtures between their historic Rodney Parade home and Spytty Park.

The Black and Ambers sold their ground, where they have beaten New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, to the Welsh Rugby Union in 2017 as part of the governing body's takeover of the Dragons.

They currently groundshare with the Dragons and Newport County AFC but discussions have been held to play some games at Spytty Park in Newport International Sports Village.

There are three main reasons – the cost of staging games at Rodney Parade, protecting the new £1million hybrid surface that was installed this summer and taking control of their fixture list.

Splitting fixtures between the two grounds would ensure Newport RFC, who instigated the move, remain where they first played in 1879 with the aim of protecting their long-term future.

Playing purely at Rodney Parade is no longer financially viable for the Black and Ambers.

In 2019 the Black and Ambers saw the cost of hosting games at the venue increase from £700 to £2,500.

“For Newport RFC to continue to operate at Rodney Parade the realities are that they will have to cover the cost of being there," said Dragons chairman David Buttress at the time.

"We are not asking for profit, they will have to cover the cost. If they genuinely can't cover the cost, then I would say to their fans and committee that they really need to think long-term about what the right sort of venue is for them.”

Newport have returned to action after being sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and start their Premiership Cup campaign later this month, with the league getting under way on December 11.

There is no official confirmation about the club splitting their games but talks are ongoing with Newport Live, a charitable trust which provides sporting, leisure and cultural activities in the city.

MOVE? Newport RFC are set to play some games at Spytty Park

The semi-professional Black and Ambers will not train at the Sports Village but the move would allow them to play more games on Saturdays.

They have been third in the pecking order when it comes to fixture slots with County having primacy of tenure at Rodney Parade, a requirement of the EFL.

The Black and Ambers shifting some games would also protect the new pitch, which was laid after serious problems in 2020/21.

The previous hybrid surface was a year past its lifespan - work was scratched because of the pandemic - and the struggles led to both Dragons and County moving fixtures to Cardiff to allow work to be done.

The Exiles played at Spytty Park until 2012 when they moved to Rodney Parade and Michael Flynn’s side still train at their former home.