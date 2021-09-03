A MAN is facing years behind bars after he admitted attempting to possess a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition.
At Newport Crown Court, Lewis Griffiths, 28, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Firearms Act.
He admitted attempting to possess a Glock 19 pistol and 9mm calibre ammunition in Caerphilly on August 11.
Griffiths, of Hillside Avenue, Abertridwr, was represented by Emma Harris who asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a report.
She said her client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
The prosecution was represented by Tim Probert-Wood.
Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant his pre-sentence report would only go towards determining the length of time he will serve in jail.
Griffiths’ sentence is due to take place on September 24.
He was remanded in custody.
