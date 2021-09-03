A MURDER investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a man at a house in South Wales.
South Wales Police officers attended the property in West Walk, Barry, at around 1am today and are still in attendance whilst investigations are ongoing.
This incident is being treated as a murder.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.
Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident can contact the Major Crime Team directly via this public portal or alternatively via one of the following means quoting reference number 2100309626.
You can message them a private message on Facebook/Twitter, contact via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101.
